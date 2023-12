Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki released on Thursday, 21st December. The Rajkumar Hirani movie is about Donkey Flight which is an illegal immigration technique. The makers have shared the story of Dunki in a light-hearted manner with a dash of comedy. The new movie is minting money at the box office. After seeing a slight dip in the numbers, Dunki saw a growth on Saturday.

Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan movie is winning hearts

Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie has seen a growth on Saturday as compared to Friday. On day 1, the Rajkumar Hirani movie collected Rs 29.2 crore. On day 2, that is Friday, Dunki added Rs 20.12 crore to its box office collection. And now, day 3 data is out. As per media reports, the Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover starrer new movie has collected Rs 25.5 crores. Dunki box office collection thus far stands to be Rs 74.8 crore. Dunki is likely to enjoy a Rs 150-175 crore weekend worldwide. Also Read - Dunki box office collection day 3 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film retains excellent hold; Mumbai and Delhi top-performing centres

Dunki to enjoy a Rs 100 crore weekend

The new movie starring Shah Rukh Khan seems on its way to a Rs 100 crore weekend which is not bad. In comparison to Jawan and Pathaan, the numbers are low. However, the difference in filmmaking style, genre and story form a major reason for the same. The box office numbers on Sunday and Monday are likely to give an idea about what could be the lifetime box office collection of Dunki. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan confirms signing his next film, shares details about his character

Shah Rukh Khan confirms signing his next movie; reveals character and shoot details

After enjoying the release of Pathaan, Jawan and now Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is going to take a break for a while. No, not the one like he took after Zero. Thankfully, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he has already signed his next movie. Yep, that's right. Fans are super excited to see what next King Khan has to offer. Well, Shah Rukh has spilt some beans about his new project. In conversation with Raya Abirached, SRK shared that he is going to take a more age-real role. But he adds that he will be the star in the movie. Talking about the break, Shah Rukh shared that he begins shooting for his next by March or April.