The box office collection of Dunki is a matter of huge interest to all trade experts and even the common junta. As we know, the obsession with box office numbers has spread even to the average film-goer. Dunki is reportedly doing quite well in metros. The two sectors contributing for the movie are Mumbai and the NCR belt. The movie has gained from the positive word of mouth. It is also doing quite well in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Guwahati. Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal's performances, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu and the songs are being appreciated a lot.

Dunki: Advance booking for Sunday

It is being said that the advance for Sunday is around Rs 7.47 crore. The film might make Rs 30 crores on Sunday. Dunki based on the issue of illegal migration for work is a social drama. It is also the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The movie made Rs 29 crores plus on its opening day. It is a good figure for the social drama genre. It is also the highest in post pandemic for this genre.

#ShahRukhKhan #Dunki records around ₹ 1.5 crore advance booking in MAHARASHTRA for the fourth day i.e. Sunday! ⭐️.@iamsrk — Sai Amruth (@iamvsj) December 23, 2023

Saturday and Sunday advance ???? Will be crossing 150cr by Monday #DUNKI — मयूर Kashyap ?? (@MayurKashyap) December 22, 2023

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan set for a tremendous 2023

This year, Shah Rukh Khan has given fans two Rs 1,000 crores plus movies in Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki is made on a budget of Rs 85 crores as per reports. It will be a profit even if it makes above Rs 200 crores at the box office. Fans believe that they have seen vintage acting of Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The film is written by Raju Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi.