Shah Rukh Khan is called the most bankable superstar for a reason, his latest release Dunki has been receiving lot of love and appreciation across the globe. However, when it comes to box office Dunki has received a bit underwhelming response compared to his last blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has over all earned 108 in four days in India. But when we talk about overseas it has been impressive figures and due to good word of mouth. Dunki made the highest number by earning 32 crore on Sunday that is on the fourth day of its release in India. Overseas it has minted above 200 crore reportedly.

Dunki is giving a tough fight to Prabhas Salaar that affected the box office numbers of the film. Prabhas's actioner has managed to earn 400 crore in its worldwide collection, but it is claimed by many online portals that on the first Monday, Dunki might overpower Salaar as it will witness a huge jump compared to Prabhas' film.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and the film is called at the most heartwarming film. And seeing the numbers that Dunki is doing at the box office it can be seen it is affected by the power of Prabhas' Salaar. In an exclusive chat with Trade expert Akshaye Rathi, he exclaimed that how both the films Dunki and Prabhas sustain at the box office as its different genres. Akshaye had called Dunki a film for classy audience, while Salaar a mass entertainment. And it will only be interesting to see if Dunki will create history like Jawan and Pathaan at the box office or not?