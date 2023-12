The year 2023 has been a great one for Indian movies. And with Dunki, Bollywood is surely going to wind up on a high before Fighter comes on Republic Day. Dunki is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon. The movie is getting a lot of love from the family audience. While the collections are not as high as Jawan or Pathaan, it is the highest for a movie in this genre in the post-pandemic era. Dunki saw a growth of 25 per cent in all the theatres of India on Saturday, and the growth was upwards on Sunday as well.BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Watch the trailer of Dunki here



Dunki shows good box office growth for X'Mas Day 2023

The extended weekend is benefitting both Dunki and Salaar. Both these films are finding a large number of takers. The total advance booking for Dunki on day 5 is estimated to be Rs 10 crores on the higher side.

#Dunki 5th Day Advance Booking - 6.42CR ( Data Till 9PM) 5th Day Total Advance would be 8CR-10CR!! — GURU ⚡ (@SRKsAhan02) December 24, 2023

Dunki has got one of the best opening for a social comedy drama film. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 85 crores. It needs a little more to bring some profits to the producers.

#Dunki vs #Salaar Last One Hours Advance Booking On Book My Show [ 24 Dec - 9 to 10 PM ] Salaar - 30.12K Tickets ???

Dunki - 13.85K Tickets ??#ShahRukhKhan? #Prabhas? #DunkiStorm #SalaarBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/RvXuveg3l9 — Top 5 Hindi (@top5hindioff) December 24, 2023

Advance for 25th December ( CHRISTMAS)

#dunki : 7.4Crs at 9 : 20 pm More 3 hours left, easily can 9 to 10 crs by 12 am Another 26 crs coming tomorrow, or maybe even more than , cuz children have no schools till 1st Jan ?#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/VDHhJg456S — Phoenix (@highonfilm_) December 24, 2023

We have to see how much Dunki makes for X'Mas day. Everyone is hoping that it will cross the Rs 30 crores mark.