Dunki is one of the most heartwarming and endearing films of Shah Rukh Khan helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film shows the unseen plight and journey of immigrants who take the illegal route to cross the borders without official documents. Shah Rukh Khan's film beautifully transforms you into the journey of the immigrants who are scammed by fake visa agents and more. Dunki is a different film and will be relevant in every stage of life. Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal's film has been shown a good jump at the box office as well due to good word of mouth.

It is reported that Dunki has held a strong grip on Christian's holiday and the first Monday of its release. As per Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki made Rs 22 crore on its first Monday. However, it is less than the Sunday collection which was Rs 32 crore, but still, the film has been holding it strong, especially in front of Prabhas' Salaar Ceasefire. Dunki is likely to earn more than. 125 crore in its fifth day of release. And overseas the final is eying 250 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's star power is making Dunki reach the heights that it deserves, as those who have watched the film are calling it Rajkumar Hirani's best film to date. Even better than 3 Idiots has become a cult film for Aamir Khan's fans. Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration and fans are hailing them as a deadly combo and calling the film nothing but a masterpiece.

