Dunki and Salaar clashing at the box office made news throughout the second half of 2023. With both films coming together, people tracked every move from the makers regarding release, distributions, promotions and all. Dunki got a lower opening that Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan at the box office. It was expected as they were action films. Dunki opened well for its genre, and was the highest-grossing social drama after the pandemic. On its first Tuesday (day six) it has made Rs 10.25 crores at the box office. This is a huge drop. Well, it was a working day so it is expected.

Watch the trailer of Dunki here...



Dunki got mixed response from fans and critics

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has got a mixed response from fans and critics. Many felt the script was a bit underwhelming as compared to his earlier works. The year 2023 has been a terrific one for Shah Rukh Khan. He has delivered two Rs 1,000 crore plus movies with Pathaan and Jawan. Even Dunki which is made on a reported budget of Rs 85 crores has grossed over Rs 250 crores worldwide. But fans expected more given the wave of SRK this year.

Dunki nowhere close to Pathaan or Jawan

Dunki has made little above Rs 10 crores on day six. In comparison, Atlee's Jawan made 26.50 crores nett in India. Siddharth Anand's Pathaan had made Rs 25.5 crores, which was fabulous given how SRK made a comeback after five long years. It also ended the lean run of Bollywood. On the other hand, Animal made Rs 30 crores on day six at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga film clicked with masses all over India. With all eyes on Salaar and Dunki let us see where the two films end up.