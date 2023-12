Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others is smashing box office records. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been given thumbs up by movie goers, trade experts and film critics. Dunki is especially loved for its gut-wrenching story and of course the way Shah Rauk Khan has performed. Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration was much awaited and going by the response Dunki is receiving we must say that the wait was certainly all worth it. Talking about the Box Office Collection of Dunki, the film is successfully inching towards the 300-crore mark globally. Shah Rukh Khan's latest release has defeated Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan's film. Also Read - Box office scam exposed? Salaar ticketing foul play allegations flood social media [View Reactions]

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film inches towards 300 crore mark globally

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki released in theatres on December 21, 2023. The film has an impressive collection of more than 30 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of its release. Overseas too the movie is getting rave reviews, especially in Russia and New Zealand. On the Day 7 of its release, Dunki has earned 283 crores worldwide. The movie is expected to cross the 300-crore mark by tomorrow.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan defats Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan's films

Shah Rukh Khan films is known to break box office records made by other films. His latest release Dunki is no exception. Till now Dunki has smashed various box office records of various films. Achieving yet another milestone, Rajkumar Hirani directorial has defeated Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the box office. On the seventh day of its release, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned 93 crores while Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned around 82.34 crore at the domestic box office respectively. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is way ahead as the film on the seventh day of its release has earned a whopping amount of 151 crore at the domestic box office.

Shah Rukh Khan in one of the promotional events of Dunki stated that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been his toughest film so far. At the same time, he motioned that Dunki's story and the whole shooting experience is very close to his heart.