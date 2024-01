Dunki is winning hearts everywhere. The Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu new movie is directed by none other than Rajkumar Hirani. It talks about the Donkey Flight which is an illegal and very dangerous immigration technique often used by Indians and people across the globe to settle abroad. The social dramedy movie has struck a chord with the audience, music and all. Talking about Dunki box office collection, the SRK film is now his fourth biggest. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas' Adipurush.

Dunki Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan movie becomes his fourth highest grosser

Rajkumar Hirani movie Dunki opened at a decent number of Rs 29 crore. In a week, Dunki minted Rs 160.22 crore nett. The week 2 of Dunki has been relatively slower. The movie had a good second Sunday and Monday earning Rs 11.5 crore and Rs 9.05 crore respectively. And now, 14-day collections of Dunki are around Rs 203. 92 crore nett. Worldwide collections of Dunki are Rs 409. 89 crore. And with that, the film has become his fourth highest-grossing movie. Dunki is behind Jawan, Pathaan and Chennai Express. Jawan earned Rs 1156 crore worldwide while Pathaan minted Rs 1050 crore. Chennai Express is at number 3 with a worldwide box office collection of Rs 424 crore. Dunki is all set to surpass the same now. It is also his fourth movie to have done Rs 200 crore business. Also Read - Dunki Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses lifetime collection of THIS Salman Khan movie

Dunki surpasses lifetime box office collection of Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Adipurush has been the biggest disaster in the recent past. The movie made a business of Rs 388 crore worldwide lifetime. Prabhas starrer movie got immense flak for poor dialogues, VFX, and characterisation of legends from the Hindi epic. Also Read - Dunki Exclusive: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan convinced Rajkumar Hirani to make a film with him

Dunki cast and crew

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover to name a few. Shah plays Hardy while Taapsee plays Manu. Vicky plays Sukhi, Boman plays English tutor Geetu, Vikram plays Buggy and Anil plays Balli. Jyoti Deshpande, Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have produced Dunki under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Ck Muraleedharan, Manush Nandan and Amit Roy have handled cinematography with editing by Hirani himself. Pritam has made the music with Aman Pant handling the background score.