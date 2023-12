Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's next big release. Unlike Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki is more of comedy, drama, emotions. The film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani does hold quite a few action sequences as revealed by the trailer, but the film is termed as comedy-drama. The movie is based on illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. Of course, it is a Shah Rukh Khan film and the buzz around it is insane. SRKians as King Khan fans call themselves are waiting with bated breath for Dunki to hit the theatres. It is being expected that the movie will do wonders at the box office just like Jawan and Pathaan. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra who has watched the film has shared his review of Dunki. Also Read - Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan all set to beat Pathaan box office records in the US

Dunki movie review OUT

Mukesh Chhabra has not only done the casting of Dunki, he also has a role to play in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. He was also seen in Jawan in a small role. The casting director calls himself lucky to have got these opportunities to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the film, he could not stop raving about Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani combo. In a conversation with DNA, Mukesh Chhabra stated that Dunki has turned out to be very well and mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani combination can never go wrong. He is confident that Dunki will break all the box office records. He further added, "Jab aap yeh film dekhnge aapko pata chalega ki why this film is destined to break all the records (When you watch the film, you will realise that why it is destined to break all the records)." Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Makers fight over screen count? Producer Vijay Kiragandur breaks silence, reveals importance of chosen release date

Earlier, a review of Dunki by Movie Hub had gone viral in which Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming new movie had received a rating of five stars. The review stated that the film is high on emotions and the second part of Dunki will make audiences cry.

Dunki is going to release on December 21. A day after Dunki's release, Prabhas' movie Salaar is hitting the screens. Both the films are highly anticipated ones. Fans are looking forward to a very tough box office clash.