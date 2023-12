Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Prabhas film Salaar are just three days away to lock horns at the Box office. Dunki will release on Thursday, December 21, 2023, while Salaar will release on Friday, December 22, 2023. Be it ardent fandoms, actors, makers or trade experts, the excitement at the same time nervousness related to both the films are quite high. There have been frequent reports of which film will defeat and which will struggle to make box office numbers. However according to a recent report from a trade expert, Dunki is ahead than Salaar in box office advance bookings.

Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's fan grabs his hand and refuses to leave; fans worried about his safety [Watch Video]

Dunki defeats Salaar in box office advance bookings

Be it Dunki or Salaar, both the films are trying hard to create maximum buzz in order to get the highest box office opening. Trade analysts too are busy speculating as in which film will be a bigger box office success. Now as per trade portal Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan starrer till now has collected 4.46 crore from all over India while Prabhas film has till now registered 3.58 crore at the Indian Box office. However, trade experts says that the figures can either continue remaining the same or change drastically depending on the buzz and marketing strategies of both the films.

Watch this video below:

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Dubai to promote his upcoming film Dunki. The superstar grooved to songs like Chhaiya Chhaiya, Lut Put Gaya and others. Fan turns out to be in huge numbers to support and cheer their beloved Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan also didn't disappoint and spend maximum time with the fans at the event. Check out the video below.

King Khan grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya is a forever favourite moment for all of us! ❤️? #ShahRukhKhan at Sky 2.0 club in Dubai. #Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBookings #DunkiTakesOverDubai pic.twitter.com/Z8cInaDfWR — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

During the same event, SRK stated that Dunki highlights the term 'Home is where heart is' and how people living far away from their country and city will relate most to the film. Some visuals and pictures are also circulating on the internet from the same event where Shah Rukh was mobbed by the fans making it extremely difficult for the actor to leave the venue.

Dunki apart from Shah Rukh Khan stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Apart from Prabhas, Salaar features actors like Shruti Hassana and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.