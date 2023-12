The biggest box office clash of 2023 will take place between Shah Rukh Khan Dunki and Prabhas Salaar. Dunki will release on December 21, while Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire will release on December 22. Many trade experts and ardent fans of the respective films are busy speculating which film will win the box office war. If we take a look at both the films, they have equal potential to work. Shah Rukh Khan films looks more content driven while Salaar may impress masses. However, this is for sure that both the films are bound to be pitted against each other in the number game. So, which one has better chance to win, and which one will lag behind. Let's find out from the trade experts.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Salaar vs KGF: Prabhas' to be five times bigger than Yash's action extravaganza, Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda makes big reveal

Trade Experts believe Dunki will outshine Salaar

Majority of the trade experts believe that Dunki will outshine Salaar. By how many numbers that's difficult to tell at present, but chances of Shah Rukh Khan film attracting bigger numbers seems high. Sameer Dixit one of the distributors from Mumbai believes that there is no reason for Shah Rukh Khan starrer to worry as it is bound to outshine Prabhas starrer. Sameer also stated that because Prabhas last few films didn't worked and Shah Rukh Khan's last two releases were box office blockbusters, Dunki automatically gets an edge over Salaar. Also Read - Salaar: KGF star Yash to have a cameo in Prabhas new movie? Producer BREAKS SILENCE

Watch this video below:

Dunki or Salaar: Who will get the biggest opening

Trade Expert Akshaye Rathi mentioned that while Dunki will definitely open at better number compared to Salaar, at present its difficult to say how much opening Dunki will register. Another trade expert stated that one needs to understand that Dunki is no Jawan or Pathaan. It doesn't have that mass appeal which Prabhas films has. With the recent success of Animal, makers faith has been restored that Indian audience are still fans of massy films. Also Read - Salaar V/s Dunki Box office Update: Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan, check who is leading the US box office

Trending Now

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It's the first time when Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are collaborating for a project hence audience is confident that the duo won't disappoint. On the other hand, after giving series of flops, it's very important for Prabhas that Salaar works exceptionally well at the box office.