Dunki and Saalar are the massive films that are going to release on December 21 and 22, 2023 respectively. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas starrer will be released on the same time and the clash has become the talk of the town. BL got exclusively candid with trade expert Akshaye Rathi and largely spoke about the clash of Dunki and Saalar at the box office and how it will impact box office numbers. Akshaye Rathi mentioned," Dunki and Saalar are two different films that cater to different audiences. One is for urban and classy janta, and the other is a single-screen massy film like Gadar 2. And both the films can coexist very happily," exclaimed the trade expert.

When quizzed that massy films are in today and are being largely appreciated by the audience, then how will Dunki survive in front of Saalar, to which Akshaye Rathi explained, the ticket price of multiplexes is higher compared to the single screen; the ratio is 1 to 3. Saalar may get the highest opening compared to Dunki, but eventually both films will melt down, and Christmas is a festive mode, and it's that time for all the films that have performed very well, as we have witnessed in the past. So the audience can enjoy this movie exhibition."

Why Saalar is an important film for Prabhas

Saalar is Prabhas' most-awaited film, especially after his back-to-back failures at the box office. Fans are hopeful that this film will resurrect the pan-India star's filmy career.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

After giving massive blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, all eyes are on Dunki, as this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani, who is known to give a different makeover to his actors. And the classic examples are Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju.