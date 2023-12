Dunki and Salaar are two of the most awaited films of the year. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Dunki is all set to release on December 21 while Prabhas' action-packed drama is going to hit the theatres on December 22. Two of the biggest stars clashing at the box office is a big deal. Box office game will get interesting and everyone wants to know who wins in this war. Shah Rukh Khan has had a fabulously year with Pathaan and Jawan making massive money at the box office. On the other hand, Prabhas' Adipurush failed miserably at the box office. Thus, all eyes are on the box office numbers of Dunki and Salaar. The latest reports that are coming in suggest that Salaar is currently ahead of Dunki in the US. Also Read - Dunki trailer highlights: Shah Rukh Khan as an old man to Vicky Kaushal's 'angrezi' — Best scenes that promise a rollercoaster ride

You can now join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp and get all the latest and trending Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki Trailer Reaction: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film's intrigue factor wows netizens [Check Reactions]

Will Salaar beat Dunki in the US?

As reported by Venky Reviews, Salaar has already registered great numbers in the US with its advance booking. According to his tweet, Salaar is releasing in 300 plus location and has more than 1000 shows in the US. So far, 15000 tickets have already been sold and Salaar has made $423,983 with its advance ticket sales. On the other hand, Dunki has slots in 126 plus locations and 351 shows in the US. Shah Rukh Khan movie has reportedly made $386 in advance booking in the US. However, these numbers were shared yesterday before the trailer release of Dunki. It is expected that more screens will be added to Dunki and there will be a jump in the number of tickets sold ahead of the big premiere. There's still almost two weeks to go before both the movies make it to the theatres and fans can expect a bumper opening for both, in India and overseas. But right now, it seems Salaar is ahead of Dunki. Also Read - Dunki trailer review: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu new movie has its emotions in right place [WATCH]

Trending Now

#Salaar USA Premiere Advance Sales??: $423,983 - 317 Locations - 1012 shows - 15622 Tickets Sold 17 Days till Premieres! pic.twitter.com/pcJNC3iHZ8 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 5, 2023

#Dunki USA Day 1 Advance Sales??: $386 - 126 Locations - 351 shows - 30 Tickets Sold 17 Days till Shows Start! pic.twitter.com/aJWKCyqIvS — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 5, 2023

Check out a video on Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan below

What is Dunki all about?

Earlier, Dunki was supposed to release on December 22 and directly clash with Salaar. But now, Shah Rukh Khan's movie that is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani will release a day earlier than planned. Yesterday, the makers of the film released the trailer and it received positive reviews from the fans. Dunki is about an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.