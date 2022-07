Ek Villain Returns has released today, 29th July, in theatres worldwide. The Mohit Suri directorial revolves around rich brat Gautam (Arjun Kapoor) tricks struggling singer Aarvi (Tara Sutaria) into falling for him to exact revenge for a viral prank, only to later have a change of heart, but things turn sideways when Bhairav (John Abraham) and Rasika (Disha Patani) enter the fray. So, what's box office opening of John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns? Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor sells off luxury Juhu apartment to Roohi Afza co-star Rajkummar Rao in a mind-boggling real estate deal

Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 1

Well, has taken a lower start that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, but given the much lesser budget, star cast and lower expectations, the opening is much better than Shamshera when taking ratios, potential profit margins, the current scenario and where the movie can go from here. The starrer has brought in a ₹7 crore nett opening, largely down to the goodwill that the first part – also helmed by Director Mohit Suri – still holds for the audience. The music also seems to have worked on some superficial level. Of course, it's theaters outside the prime metro multiplexes that are clocking the major numbers till now.

Watch the Ek Villain Return trailer below:

Ek Villain Returns movie review

Giving the film 1 out of 5 stars, BollywoodLife wrote in its review, "In a country, where women are victims of acid attacks just for rejecting a guy; Ek Villain Returns makes things problematic to a whole different level. Even legendary filmmakers have had missteps, and it would've been perfectly fine merely for Mohit Suri to simply make a hilariously bad movie, rather than make such a toxically bad one. Also, you know you're in trouble when the best actor from your ensemble cast is Disha Patani."

Beginning well is one thing, but the real test would not be to grow over the weekend and sustain through the weekdays. Let's see how Ek Villain Returns holds up from hereon.