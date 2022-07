Ek Villain Returns has released today, 29th July, in theatres worldwide. The Mohit Suri directorial revolves around rich brat Gautam (Arjun Kapoor) tricks struggling singer Aarvi (Tara Sutaria) into falling for him to exact revenge for a viral prank, only to later have a change of heart, but things turn sideways when Bhairav (John Abraham) and Rasika (Disha Patani) enter the fray. So, what sort of box office opening is John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns looking at in the unsettled, unpredictable current scenario that Bollywood is currently facing in theatres? Also Read - Shehzada schedule wrap: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon burn the dance floor on Desi Boyz alongside the crew [Watch]

Ek Villain Returns box office prediction day 1

As per our sources in the trade, Ek Villain returns had taken an advance booking of ₹1.50 crore nett till Wednesday, 27th July, which is better than what many in the trade had expected. In fact, the , , , Tara Sutaria starrer is tracking for a far better than expected ₹6 crore nett opening, largely down to the goodwill that the first part, also helemd by Mohit Suri, still holds for the audience. The music also seems to have worked on some superficial level. Of course, it's theaters outside the prime metro multiplexes that are clocking the major numbers till now. Also Read - Ahsaas Channa, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and more celebs who are a part of BTS' Indian Army; check out full list here

Watch the Ek Villain Return trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Ek Villain Returns movie review

Giving the film 1 out of 5 stars, BollywoodLife wrote in its review, “In a country, where women are victims of acid attacks just for rejecting a guy; Ek Villain Returns makes things problematic to a whole different level. Even legendary filmmakers have had missteps, and it would've been perfectly fine merely for Mohit Suri to simply make a hilariously bad movie, rather than make such a toxically bad one. Also, you know you're in trouble when the best actor from your ensemble cast is Disha Patani.” Also Read - Ramarao On Duty movie review: Ravi Teja impresses the audiences with his performance while the poor screenplay disappoints

Advertisement

It's surprising that the Director of criminally underrated movies like Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2 and Malang delivered this.