83 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film gets a blockbuster opening; collects 15 crores

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film 83 which is based on Indian's Cricket World Cup victory has finally hit the theatres on Friday (December 24). According to Box Office India, Ranveer Singh's 83 films earned around Rs 15 crores at the box office on Day 1.