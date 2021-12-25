83 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film gets a blockbuster opening; collects 15 crores

's much-awaited film 83 which is based on Indian's Cricket World Cup victory has finally hit the theatres on Friday (December 24). Since the time, the film on former cricket captain Kapil Dev was announced, the fans were eagerly waiting to watch the iconic moment that made Indian history on the big screen and enjoy the moment. The film is based on the 1983 World Cup tournament wherein India won under Kapil Dev's captaincy. The film opened to a blockbuster response from the viewers and fans are overwhelmed with the performance of Ranveer. According to Box Office India, Ranveer Singh's 83 films earned around Rs 15 crores at the box office on Day 1. Well, the Christmas weekend is expected to raise the number and add to the success of the film. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Pushpa makers cut Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's ‘bold chest touching' scene, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called a 'divorced second hand item' by a troll and more

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev, and played the role of Kapil Dev's mother Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu and many more. Former cricketer Kapil Dev makes a cameo appearance as a member of the audience who picks the ball after it was shot by Ranveer Singh.

If reports are to be believed then the collection is expected to decline in Maharastra and other states as Government has announced a night curfew with 50% operational capacity for cinemas, restaurants and cafes, etc. The overall budget of the film was ₹200 crore and it is reportedly one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood.

83 film is competing with Spider-Man No Way Home. Along with 83, , , and 's film Atrangi Re premiered online, on Disney+ Hotstar. and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa are making fans go gaga with their film.