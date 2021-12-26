83 box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's sports drama collects around Rs. 16 crore

Directed by Kabir Khan sports biopic '83' was finally released on December 24. starrer opened to a blockbuster response from the viewers and did amazingly well on the first day. In the film, actor Ranveer is seen portraying Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team role. On an opening day, the movie collected Rs 12 crore at the box office, and on the second day, according to Box Office, 83 is expected to earn around 16 crore nett. "83 (Hindi) has collected around 16 crore nett on day two to take its two days to 28 crore nett with growth on day two set to be in the 30-35% region. The growth should have been more for the film as the opening day came out low and more importantly it was a national holiday for Xmas," Box Office stated. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Pictures of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others will make you laugh hard!

Ranveer and 's film is competing with and Rashmika Mandanna's stareer Pushpa which is also doing great at the box office. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the movie also features as Kapil Dev's mother Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj, as PR Man Singh, as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, as Sunil Gavaskar, as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu and many more.

Moreover, former cricketer, Kapil Dev makes a cameo appearance as a member of the audience who picks up the ball after Ranveer hits it. Audiences have praised Ranveer's spectacular performance in the film.