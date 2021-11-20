After a long time, theatres have reopened. Though working on a 50% capacity due to the still scare of COVID-19 virus. And the recent release is Saif Ali Khan, , Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 2. The con-comedy film is s sequel to the 2005's hit Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji and . The film got a moderate response and minted about Rs 2.75 crores nett at the box office, reports Box Office India. The report states that the film got a major business from the north region since it was Guru Nanak Jayanti which is a big festival in the northern region of India. It is said that the film's business may go down on Saturday. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie review: Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan join forces with Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari for an immensely entertaining old-meets-new world sequel

Bunty Aur Babli 2's Box office predictions for Day 1 was said to be around Rs 4 to 5 crores. However, it seems it got major competition from the competitors. The box office may be getting affected due to the , , and starrer , state. The masala actioner by is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Our in-house critic, Russel D'Silva gave Bunty Aur Babli 2 three and a half stars. In his review he said, "The entries itself set the electric tone from the start – right from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari being presented as Bunty Aur Babli 2.0 to Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan being reintroduced in their worn-out Bunty Aur Babli avatars to cruising in on the railway tracks, the very onset of all the characters in Bunty Aur Babli 2 screams heroism and mass moments. Plus, the cons are planned as elaborately and entertainingly as the first part. And just like the first part, YRF has shown its smarts to cast exceptional actors like Yashpal Sharma, and Gopal Datt even in small parts as also to being back some of the old gang like and the legendary . Most importantly, the plotting is sharp, editing is crisp and the pace is brisk; Director Varun V. Sharma makes a very confident feature-film debut."