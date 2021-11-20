Bunty Aur Babli 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh-Siddhant Chaturvedi's con comedy mints Rs 2.75 crore

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan in the lead alongside Sharvari Wagh and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Both play Bunty and Babli in the film. Abhishek Bachchan was replaced by Saif in the movie.