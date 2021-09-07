If things go as per the current plan, we might have a big clash this Diwali. ’s Jersey is all set to clash with Marvel Studios’ Eternals. Both are scheduled to release on November 5. Directed by Chloé Zhao, this MCU film will have a new set of superheroes. It is about immortal beings/heroes who have lived on earth for a thousand years protecting it through the shadows. They are made to come out of hiding to fight against ‘mankind’s oldest’ enemy, The Deviants. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor looks stylish and glamorous as she graces magazine cover but it's her super-expensive Louis Vuitton bag that grabs our attention

On the other hand, Jersey is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The original feature Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. Director by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it also stars .

While announcing the release date, Shahid had tweeted. "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... @mrunalofficial2016 @gowtamnaidu @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations @sitharaentertainments."

After wrapping up the film, Shahid had written on Instagram. "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!”

While the release dates are announced, we will have to still wait as it will depend on the Covid situation during the time of release.