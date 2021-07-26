Hollywood Weekend Box Office: M. Knight Shyamalan's Old debuts at no. 1 and is already in profit zone; Black Widow crosses $150 million

The eagerly anticipated horror movie, Old, opened this past weekend in theatres across the US, finding itself in familiar territory for Director M. Knight Shyamalan – atop the box office. Old brought in $16.5 million at the Hollywood box office, a 40% drop from the opening of M. Knight Shyamalan's last two release, Glass and Split, which had also taken pole position. However, considering the anxiety over the delta variant of COVID-19 on American soil, and the fact that most production houses are opting for a PVOD (premium video on demand) soon after the theatrical roll out, the first weekend box office collection of Old is more than respectable, especially when factoring in its thrifty $18 million budget.

However, those waiting for an early PVOD release for OLD, would be disappointed as Universal has, this time, decided to allow the movie to spend more time in theatres as per traditional standards.