The Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer film Honsla Rakh has got a huge opening. While on Friday, it collected Rs 5.15 crore, on Saturday, the movie performed better and made Rs 5.85 crore. So it has made 11 crore after 2 days. The Dussera holiday on Friday has helped the film. Diljit took to Twitter to share its figures. Have a look at his post below:

In a video, he also thanked the audience for their love and support. "Thank you so much for giving so much love to the film. I am reading all your tweets, watching your videos. I am happy that you are enjoying the film with your family," he said.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz spoke about her experience of working with Diljit and said that he was a great co-star and very protective of her. Shehnaaz also shared the toughest scene in Honsla Rakh and revealed that there is an emotional scene shot at the airport with Shinda Grewal, where she was supposed to cry, but tears wouldn't come to her and so she was tensed about delivering it in a manner that makes it realistic and convincing. However, she said that her co-stars and Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron helped her give it her best shot.

Meanwhile, as you might be aware, Shehnaaz has been keeping low since Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2. She has been very fond of Sidharth and has considered him to be his family. The bond will remain forever.