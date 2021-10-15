The Shehnaaz Gill, , and Sonam Bajwa starrer film Honsla Rakh released today. According to estimates, the film can easily break the day one collection of Shada, which had made Rs. 2.43 crore. According to reports, the pre-booking of the film in Punjab has broken all records already. 11,600 tickets for the film have been booked at PVR cinemas in Punjab. The previous record was of Shadaa, for which 9300 tickets were booked. Also Read - Honsla Rakh movie review: The Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa starrer balances drama with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz spoke about her experience of working with Diljit and said that he was a great co-star and very protective of her. Shehnaaz also shared the toughest scene in Honsla Rakh and revealed that there is an emotional scene shot at the airport with Shinda Grewal, where she was supposed to cry, but tears wouldnâ€™t come to her and so she was tensed about delivering it in a manner that makes it realistic and convincing. However, she said that her co-stars and Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron helped her give it her best shot

Meanwhile, as you might be aware, Shehnaaz has been keeping low since Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2. She has been very fond of Sidharth and has considered him to be his family. The bond will remain forever.

The actress recently opened up on Sidharth in an interview to Bollywood Bubble. Speaking about love and attachment, Shehnaaz Gill said that when we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, she accordingly calculates the ratio. Revealing her thoughts further about love she added that only a mother will know what a motherâ€™s love is and she can feel that motherly emotion because her mother loves her that much.