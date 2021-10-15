Honsla Rakh Box Office: The Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa starrer to break Shadaaâ€™s record?

The Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh seems to be on a roll. According to reports, the pre-booking of the film in Punjab has broken all records already.