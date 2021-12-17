and Rashmika Mandanna's most awaited film Pushpa: The Rise has finally been released today in theatres. This pan-India film marks the reunion of director , Allu Arjun, and music composer . The trip has come together after more than 10 years. This film will release in multiple languages on the same day worldwide. Fans are quite excited about the film and have been waiting for it for a long time now. The entire team of Pushpa was busy with dubbing until December 10 but wanted to release the film on Friday. The lead actors of this film Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, visited Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Mumbai for promotions. Also Read - Pushpa First Reviews Out: Critics hail the first half as fiery; heap praises on Allu Arjun's tremendous form and Rashmika Mandanna's performance - read tweets

"We are expecting the film to do about Rs 30 crore business before the end of its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu," said Tirupur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' Association. He further added saying, "We will get a clear picture only after a couple of days of its release and what kind of word of mouth it generates. This is the first time an Allu Arjun film is releasing in Tamil, so we think it will strike a chord with the audience across all centres".

Pushpa will get nearly 400 screens in Tamil Nadu. The movie is expected to do amazingly well at the box office in the Telugu states. "I think the film may gross nearly Rs 35 crore on its opening day from across India. And it will end the weekend with Rs 100 crore gross," said Suresh Kondi, film journalist and trade analyst.

Well, according to his predictions, Allu Arjun and Rashmika's film will collect, at least, Rs 80 crore in the first three days. “People are excited to go back to theatres. That trend is visible in the kind of business that the new Spiderman is doing. Especially here (in Telugu states) everyone is waiting to watch Pushpa on the big screens. Right now, there is no fear,” he added.

The films seem to dominate around 1,500 screens for at least two weeks.