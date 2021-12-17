Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film to make Rs 35 crore on its opening day, Rs 100 crore in first weekend

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's most awaited film Pushpa: The Rise has finally been released today in theatres. According to trade anaylst predictions, the pan-India film will collect, at least, Rs 80 crore in the first three days.