Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love saga will release today (Match 11) and the film is going to be huge. The movie is made on a grand scale and the makers have done lots of promotions earlier. The film is reportedly expected to take an opening of Rs 5-6 crores in the north belt. If reports are to be believed then, Radhe Shyam has reportedly minted over Rs 200+ crores in its theatrical business across the globe. According to Ormax Media, the first-day box office forecast of Radhe Shyam will be Rs. 29.4 crores. Also Read - Will Radhe Shyam beat the collections of Prabhas' last release Saaho in Hindi sector? Find Out Here! [Exclusive]
Take a look at the post - Also Read - Shruti Haasan makes SHOCKING revelation about acting career; reveals real reason why she signed her first movie [EXCLUSIVE]
Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Besides Prabhas and Pooja, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, Jr NTR's RRR, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam; which film will lead at the box office? Experts Answer [Exclusive]
The film trade analysts are expecting the film to set the screens on fire with their story. Taran Adarsh was quoted by indianexpress.com, “Prabhas has been a big star who has given superhits Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Saaho, irrespective of the merits of the film, opened to fantastic numbers, as such is the craze of Prabhas. I am expecting a fantastic opening for Radhe Shyam.”
According to the reports, the film is expected to have a record-breaking opening in the South states. Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar was quoted by a media portal saying, “the promotions have been a tad low key in the Hindi belt”. He said, “There is no doubt that the film will be great in the southern states. But in the Hindi belt, I peg the film to open at around Rs 3.5-4 crore. It may grow further based on word of mouth.”
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.