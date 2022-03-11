and 's love saga will release today (Match 11) and the film is going to be huge. The movie is made on a grand scale and the makers have done lots of promotions earlier. The film is reportedly expected to take an opening of Rs 5-6 crores in the north belt. If reports are to be believed then, Radhe Shyam has reportedly minted over Rs 200+ crores in its theatrical business across the globe. According to Ormax Media, the first-day box office forecast of Radhe Shyam will be Rs. 29.4 crores. Also Read - Will Radhe Shyam beat the collections of Prabhas' last release Saaho in Hindi sector? Find Out Here! [Exclusive]

#OrmaxCinematix FBO (First-Day Box Office Forecast) for today's major Telugu release Radhe Shyam (AP & Telangana states only) #FBO pic.twitter.com/Jrfc7HkE8z — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) March 11, 2022

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Besides Prabhas and Pooja, , , Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, Jr NTR's RRR, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam; which film will lead at the box office? Experts Answer [Exclusive]

The film trade analysts are expecting the film to set the screens on fire with their story. Taran Adarsh was quoted by indianexpress.com, “Prabhas has been a big star who has given superhits , Baahubali 2 and . Saaho, irrespective of the merits of the film, opened to fantastic numbers, as such is the craze of Prabhas. I am expecting a fantastic opening for Radhe Shyam.”

According to the reports, the film is expected to have a record-breaking opening in the South states. Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar was quoted by a media portal saying, “the promotions have been a tad low key in the Hindi belt”. He said, “There is no doubt that the film will be great in the southern states. But in the Hindi belt, I peg the film to open at around Rs 3.5-4 crore. It may grow further based on word of mouth.”