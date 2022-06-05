Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical drama barely picks up after a slow start

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical war drama film Samrat Prithviraj has collected around Rs 12.75 crore on Saturday, June 4 and overall collection of the film has been Rs 23.45 crore.