and 's historical war drama film Samrat Prithviraj has finally witnessed some growth in its collections on the second day after its release. The movie collected around Rs 12.75 crore on Saturday, June 4. The overall collection of the film has been Rs 23.45 crore. The film collected about Rs 10.70 crore on its opening day and since then it has slowly picked up at the box office. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan trolled for behaving rudely with IIFA 2022 host; Karan Johar's birthday bash becomes Covid-19 super-spreader and more

Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter page and tweeted saying, "#SamratPrithviraj 's Day 2 All-India Early Estimates is ₹ 12.75 Crs Nett". Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had informed that Akshay's film had collected Rs 10.70 crore on June 3. He tweeted saying, "#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on days 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz." Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: How top Bollywood movies fared on opening day at box office

Take a look at his tweet - Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj box office day 1: Akshay Kumar witnesses his lowest opening in years – view collections of recent films

#SamratPrithviraj 's Day 2 All-India Early Estimates is ₹ 12.75 Crs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fOi7NKA1Nd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022

He further mentioned that this film is Akshay's third-highest on the list of the opening collections in Bollywood. The film had grossed Rs 14.11 crore and Rs 13.25 crore post its release.

This film marks the Bollywood debut of the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Apart from Manushi and Akshay, the movie also stars , , Manav Vij, and Ashutosh Rama in the main roles. Dr. Chandrapraksh Dwivedi directed the movie.