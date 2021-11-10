's directed film starring and ’s has managed to win hearts with its epic storyline and plot. The film seems to be enjoying worldwide success on the first week of the release. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, the cop drama film is all set to soon enter the Rs 150 crore club. Sooryavanshi collected Rs 21.89 crore on Tuesday and now on day 5, the film made a total of Rs 138.57 crore worldwide. Also Read - Squid Game: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor and more; here's reimagining the smash hit Netflix web series with Bollywood stars – view pics

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office Day 1 - 39.50 cr Day 2 - 37.26 cr Day 3 - 39.92 cr Day 4 - 21.89 cr Total - 138.57 cr #AkshayKumar #KatrinaKaif #RanveerSingh #AjayDevgn (sic).” Also Read - Sooryavanshi: With the film's BUMPER collections, Akshay Kumar is set to equal this MEGA box office record of Salman Khan

In the Indian markets, the thriller film is yet to reach Rs 100 crore as it earned Rs 14.52 crore on Tuesday. The film is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4 Inches closer to Hundred points symbol cr mark Will be the *first* Hundred points symbol cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020] Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: 91.59 cr. #India biz (sic)." Also Read - From Maine Pyar Kiya to Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 5 blockbuster movies where Salman Khan was not the first choice [view pics]

'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: 4-DAY TOTAL ₹ 28 CR...

⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 mn

⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 mn

⭐ Day 3: $ 1.06 mn

⭐ Day 4: $ 480k

⭐ Total: $ 3.78 million [₹ 28.01 cr]#Sooryavanshi #Overseas pic.twitter.com/rnzQcm1zeI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2021

Rohit Shetty's directorial venture stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film also stars and in cameo roles.