Sooryavanshi box office day 1: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif film earns Rs 26 crore; breaks this record

Director 's film stars , , , and in main roles. The film was released in the theatres on November 5. On the day of release, the much-awaited film made a remarkable earning of Rs 26 crore on Friday. The film became the highest Bollywood opening movie since the COVID-19 outbreak. Sooryavanshi opened to mixed reviews from critics but the audiences loved the film. The film clashed with a Hollywood film, Eternals.

"The early territory numbers (of Sooryavanshi) are coming in very similar to but it's likely that Mumbai will lag due to Maharashtra being at 50% occupancy," a Boxofficeindia.com reported stated. "The collections of Eternals are also solid and could finish near the 8 crore nett, making it the best result for Hollywood post the pandemic. Together, both films will be looking at a 33-35 crore nett total for the big Diwali holiday which is similar to what did in 2019 on this very day," the report said. Rohit's film released globally in 1300 screens in 66 countries.

Senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said: "It is an amazing start, more so because if you look at the 50 per cent occupancy still in force in Maharashtra, which is the largest market for the movie business, contributing 35-40 per cent of the film industry's earnings. I am confident that the film will cross the Rs 30-crore, which is fantabulous."

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The movie also stars , , , , and Jaaved Jaaferi.