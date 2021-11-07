's film starring and 's cop drama movie did a decent performance on the second day. The film collected around ₹24.50 crore on the second day due to the Bhai Dooj festival but made less bank compared to day 1. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office day 1: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif film earns Rs 26 crore; breaks this record

The film opened in theatres after the COVID-19 outbreak with collections of ₹26.29 crores. Rohit's film clashed with Hollywood film, Eternals at the box office. A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: "Sooryavanshi has held up very well on day two as it looks to record collections in the 24.50 crore nett range. This collection has come off a huge holiday and the drop will be only 5-10%."

Akshay Kumar's perfect masala entertainer film opened in theatres on Friday after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it received a great response from the viewers.

"The response has been outstanding but due to state limitation the business was affected (a bit) in places Maharashtra, MP, Bihar and Haryana because of 50 percent occupancy otherwise the number would have been ₹34 crore in domestic market. Besides, close to 1000 odd screens have shut down in COVID-19 times and so these are the things that have impacted. But in spite of that, it has been an outstanding number. It has overshadowed our expectations," Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar told PTI about the film's opening.

Sooryavanshi gave a big reason to the viewers to celebrate Diwali with their family and loved ones. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, , and in the main roles. The film was released in the theatres on November 5. The film became the highest Bollywood opening movie since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The movie also stars , , , , and Jaaved Jaaferi.