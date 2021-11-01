Along with the big South release, 's Annaatthe, and the big Bollywood release, , and Director , another big film will be hitting screens in India this Diwali to truly spoil audience's for choice on the big screen during the festival. We're referring to the big-ticket Hollywood venture, Marvel Studios' Eternals, headlined by all star cast, boasting A-list names such as , Richard Madden, , Geema Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and amongst others. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty-Katrina Kaif's big Diwali release expected to revive theatres with a DHAMAKA – Screen Count + Box-Office Opening [EXCLUSIVE]

So, before Marvel's Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao of Nomadland fame, is put through the litmus test at the box office in India, let's check out the factors that could work in its favor and take a shot at predicting its day one business. BollywoodLife had an exclusive chat with renowned film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, who shed some much-needed light on the number that matters the most in the leadup to Eternals' release on 4th November – its box-office opening.

Akshaye opines that the superhero movie should brining in anywhere between Rs. 4-5 crore nett on day one at the box office across the country, which should be a very good figure and would bode well for the movie going forward during the festive season. He places the reason for such a favourable opening for an English movie during Diwali down to the good buzz that the Marvel film is carrying and that the audience would be interested in returning to cinema halls for a big scale Hollywood movie such as Eternals. Well...fingers crossed.