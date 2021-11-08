It looks like there's no stopping Marvel Studio's domination at the box office across the globe even during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless if the threat levels have recently reduced. Despite the Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe waves spreading across the country, translated in their spectacular box office returns, with the former collecting Rs.77.08 crore nett in its opening weekend and the latter grossing Rs. 101.69 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, Eternals has showcased the power of the Marvel brand to register a super-strong weekend in its own right. Also Read - Is this why Salman Khan gave Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s secret Diwali roka a miss?

Check out the opening weekend breakup of Eternals at the box office below:

Day 1 (Fri): ₹7.35 cr nett / ₹8.75 cr gross

Day 2 (Sat): ₹5.75 cr nett / ₹6.85 cr gross

Day 3 (Sun): ₹6.05 cr nett / ₹7.20 cr gross

Total (1st Weekend): ₹19.15 cr nett / 22.80 cr gross Also Read - Singham 3: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty book this HUGE FESTIVAL WEEKEND for the next chapter after Sooryavanshi?

While the opening weekend figures are nowhere near that of or Annaatthe, it needs to be considered that this is a Hollywood movies, not belonging to an already established franchise, and that the stakes and money riding on it are not nearly as much as that of the other two movies. Also Read - SAY WHAT! THIS brilliant action scene in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is a copy of Salman Khan's stunt in Ek Tha Tiger? Check out pics and reactions from fans

On the other hand, and Sooryavanshi, directed by , has registered a bumper opening weekend, silencing the 'Boycott Bollywood' brigade and 'SSR Warriors' team as also those spreading fake news about the industry being seeped in drugs, while also surpassing the most positive expectations from the industry, trade and media. Check out its collections below:

Day 1: ₹26.29 cr

Day 2: ₹23.85 cr

Day 3: ₹26.94 cr

Total: ₹77.08 cr nett

(₹110-115cr in normal times)

Coming to Annaatthe, has again displayed his box office might, with over a 100-crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone and over 175 crore worldwide, in spite of the the movie receiving largely mixed to negative reviews. here are the numbers...

TN BO

Day 1: ₹34.98 cr gross

Day 2: ₹27.25 cr gross

Day 3: ₹21.39 cr gross

Day 4: ₹18.07 cr gross

Total: ₹101.69 cr gross

WORLDWIDE BO

Day 1: ₹70.39 cr gross

Day 2: ₹42.86 cr gross

Day 3: ₹33.92 cr gross

Day 4: ₹28.37 cr gross

Total: ₹175.54 cr gross

A Diwali bonanza indeed for the industry and cinema halls after a prolonged lull period of over one a half year due to lockdown and theatrical shutdowns ensuing from the COVID-19 pandemic at. Hope it continues.