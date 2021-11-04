It looks like there's no stopping Marvel Studio's domination at the box office across the globe even during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless if the threat levels have recently reduced. After Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings surprised one and all, Marvel's latest entry, Eternals, is tracking for the biggest opening weekend in both US and worldwide during the pandemic era. Industry experts are pegging Eternals to bring in about $80-85 million over its first weekend in the US, where it has released in over 4000 theatres, which would just edge it past Shang Chi's $75 million opening weekend and Black Widow's $80 million opening weekend. Also Read - Eternals director Chloe Zhao REVEALS why she chose BTS' Jimin And V’s track 'Friends' for the latest MCU flick

Furthermore, said trade experts are also pegging the Chloe Zhao directorial, starring , Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Geema Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Harish Patel, and to rake in approximately or perhaps slightly more than $150 million globally for its debut weekend, which would put it well ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' $128 million worldwide during the same fame and maybe just past Black Widow's $150 million in its first weekend.

Initial numbers that have already come in are extremely encouraging, with Eternal having achieved the second best opening ever during the COVID-19 era in South Korea with $2.6 million, behind only and John Cena's Fast & Furious 9, a franchise that already has a massive built-in fanbase all over the world. It looks like the mixed early reviews for Eternals have had no bearing whatsoever on the audience, once again solidifying Marvel as a critic-proof franchise.