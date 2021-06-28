Fast And Furious 9 box office collection: Vin Diesel and John Cena's film enjoys record-breaking weekend in the US

After shattering record at the Chinese box office, 's Fast And Furious 9 took a phenomenal start at the US box office as it collected $70 million in its opening weekend including paid previews. The film has become the highest opening weekend grosser of the year beating A Quiet Place 2, which had collected $47 million in its first three days. The film currently stands with the grand total of $404 million at the global box office, out of which China has the massive contribution of $203 million. Well, these numbers are highest post the pandemic era.

Reacting on the overwhelming response, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, Jim Orr told Variety, “The bold decision we made to move F9 back a year was absolutely spot on. Our release has ignited the domestic box office and it’s setting the market for a great summer.”

Talking about the ninth installment, it also features Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster in pivotal roles. reprises her Cipher role. It also stars , who starred in Hobbs And Shaw. John Cena and Michael Rooker are the new joiners in the cast. WWE star John Cena earlier expressed his happiness of joining the cast and tweeted, "For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family."

The film is directed by Justin Lin, who previously helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. There are reports that even the 10th instalment will be directed by him. Well, as an Indian audience, we expect the makers of this film to release this action-packed venture in theatres when the situation gets normal across the country.