Fast & Furious 9 has opened far below what the previous installments of the highly successful franchise raked in India, including the spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, but that was expected given the coronavirus pandemic, theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra and 50% capacity elsewhere. What's more surprising is that the and John Cena starrer has fallen behind the other Hollywood release this past weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While the latter managed to collect Rs. 10.10 crore nett over its first three days at the Indian box office, the former sits at Rs. 8.50 crore nett over its first weekend, including select Thursday previews.

However, this can also be put down to the fact that the F9 has released a long time ago internationally, and an HD print of its pirated version has also been out since long, which unfortunately means that several in the country have already illegally downloaded and watched it. That could clearly explain the opening weekend collection of Fast 9, a franchise that has always enjoyed immense popularity in India, being lower to that of Shang-Chi, despite the latter belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The numbers are still good though when you consider all the extraneous factors put together.

It's a different story altogether internationally, where Fast & Furious 9 has sailed past the $700 million mark worldwide – China, followed by the US being its two biggest contributors with $203.9 million and $172.6 million. The action movie tentpole has also brought in $26 million from Mexico, $25 million from Japan, $22.6 million from the UK, $20.7 million from Germany, $19.3 million from South Korea, $18 million from Russia, $15.5 million from Australia, $13.6 million from Brazil and $11.6 million from Spain. The other international markets have made up for the remainder of collections.