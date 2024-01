Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has a decent start at the box office. Despite its release on January 25, 2024, which was a working day, the box office figures seem pretty good. Trade experts are positive that the film will pick up due to the Republic holiday and the coming weekend. Film critics have also given thumbs up to Siddharth Anand's film, with Hrithik Roshan's performance being highly praised. Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan actioner headed for TERRIFIC numbers; trade expert sheds light [Exclusive]

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1

On the first day of Box Office, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer collected around 22 crore, across all languages in India. The box office figures might not be impressive as compared to Animal or Pathaan, but trade experts are confident due to positive word of mouth the film will do a good business. Siddharth Anand followed the Pathaan way with Fighter and didn't promote the film on a big scale as he believed like Pathaan, Fighter will talk for itself once it is released. The box office figures on Republic day and the upcoming weekend will give a clearer picture about the fate of Fighter at the box office.

Fighter fails to beat Siddharth Anand's War

With films like Pathaan and War, Siddharth Anand has become the unbeatable king of Box Office. Both the films did a terrific job in terms of box office numbers. Fighter which is directed by Siddharth Anand although is off to a good start it has failed to defeat the box office numbers of War on the opening day. On the first day, War collected around 53 crore, thus Fighter has to up its game on box office, if it needs to beat or match up to War at the box office.

Check out the trailer of Fighter below:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others in key roles. The movie was earlier supposed to release on September 30, 2022, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the post-production work of the film got delayed, and the release was postponed to 2024.