Fighter which was supposed to be Bollywood's next Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 crore film did not make the expected mark at the box office. There are many reasons which were discussed in the media but the main one is low hype around the movie. People talked about how Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone did not promote it aggressively. But those who have seen Fighter said it is truly big screen material. Some days back, Siddharth Anand said that Indians were not much acquainted with the air force and hence the film did not click. He also said that the majority had travelled very little in planes. He got trolled for the same. Some have said that the plot of Fighter was predictable and people were saturated with films on Indo-Pak fights.

Fighter box office collection Day 10

The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone movie again saw a surge at the box office over the weekend. It has been quite steady. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crores plus, it has made Rs 150 crores plus in India. Fighter is doing great business in the overseas box office. People are also liking the dog fights sequences in the air. Fighter has made USD 8 million in the North American market beating the Telugu Sankranthi hit HanuMan. It is one of the best performing movies there.

One of the issues is that Fighter has not got a clearance to release in the GCC markets. Even after editing out some portions, it is not deemed fit for theatrical viewing there. But Fighter has become one of the top films of Hrithik Roshan after WAR 2, Krissh 3 and Bang Bang. It has collected around Rs 10 crores on Saturday. It is a jump of 80 per cent for the film.

Fighter faced negativity from critics

Fans of Hrithik Roshan have called out some biased critics and trade experts. Even Siddharth Anand has kind of supported this notion that Fighter was rated in an unfair manner. While many have said it follows the trademark Siddharth Anand template, others say it has the best visuals, CGI and effects ever seen in a Bollywood film.