Those who have seen Fighter on day one are raving about the film and how. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's actioner is supposed to be a true big screen spectacle. Fans are blown over by the VFX, aerial sequences, performances and dose of patriotism served in true Siddharth Anand style. The opening day numbers of Fighter are supposed to be a little above Rs 25 crores. If the night shows pick up more momentum, it might do even better. Fighter is about a team of Indian Air Force pilots planning a retaliatory attack on arch rival Pakistan. Siddharth Anand's movie is getting excellent reviews from critics and masses in big cities and small centres.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2 Estimate

The movie has been very well-received by everyone who has seen it so far. As per Akshaye Rathi who is a distributor and trade exhibitor, sky is the limit for Fighter in the coming days. He tells us, "I expect a 1.5x times increase in the numbers. For a working day, Fighter is headed for Rs 25 crores plus at the box office, which is a great sum. Tomorrow, I expect that it will cross the Rs 40 crore mark. The word of mouth is terrific all over the country."

Even Sacnilk Entertainment has reported that Fighter has made Rs 8 crores plus already in advances for day two. The evening shows have picked up in Mumbai and Delhi. Fans have to see if Fighter gets a bigger opening than Krrish 3 at the box office. In the past, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have worked in WAR and Bang Bang. While WAR opened at Rs 51 crores on a Dussehra day, Bang Bang too got opening of Rs 27.5 crores.