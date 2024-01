Fighter came as a huge surprise for the fans and viewers. On the day of the release Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s starrer minted only 24.60 crore but later with the good word of mouth, and holiday day on January 26, the film witnessed a phenomenal jump. Fighter almost collected double the amount of day one collection and that is around 41.20 crore, and with this huge jump the film is eyeing on fabulous weekend and it can expect to enter a 100 crore club in the first weekend. Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand film to make Rs 100 crores before Sunday

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is based on the Pulwama attack and it's being hailed as one of the best war drama films. The audience couldn't stop raving about how beautiful and patriotic the film is and they loved how they showed that India country is against terrorism and not Pakistan. Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan's new movie takes a great start on opening day but fails to beat WAR

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan do a perfect job as Patty and Minnie. The overall performance of every actor has been hailed as a masterclass. But there are few fans who are complaining about Deepika's role to be meatier and more valued than just focusing on a love angle and playing a woman card every time.

Hrithik left his fans amazed with his massive transformation as Patty, Minnie was just fabulous in every bit. And his fabulousness is being loved by his fans and how.

The film also features Karan Singh Grover in the signing role, and the audience mentioned how good the star is in the film. The collection of Fighter is claimed to be 100 percent organic.