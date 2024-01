Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has roared at the box office on Republic Day. A complete big screen spectacle, it is seen a jump of 70 per cent from day one. As per many trade experts, it has made around Rs 40 crores nett in Hindi on day two. This is simply staggering. Th day one collections of Fighter are around Rs 36 crores globally. In India, it has opened lower than WAR which made a stunning Rs 51 crores on day one. The first day response had made some naysayers question the late release of the trailer and low-key promotions done by the team.

Fighter to make Rs 100 crores by end of Saturday

Fighter has got great reviews from critics, and masses are loving it. Other than big metros, it is getting terrific response in smaller towns as well. Fighter is being described as good old-school Bollywood where patriotism was presented with dollops of emotion, friendship and romance. It looks evident that Fighter is all set to be the first Rs 100 crore movie for Bollywood in 2024.

#Fighter grows by 71% on the second day. Early estimates around ₹ 42cr. The film has a chance of becoming the first ₹ 100cr film of 2024 by Saturday EOD. The world of mouth for the film is EXTRAORDINARY. ⚡️? pic.twitter.com/VlcacoQh0C — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 26, 2024

Fighter achieving milestones on Book My Show

Fighter has sold one million tickets on Book My Show. The film might make as much as Rs 45 crore given the response on Friday night. Siddharth Anand is being praised for his solid content, superb direction and commitment to make a film at par with global standards.