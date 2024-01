Fighter is flying high at the box office and how within three days of its release the film has raked in 90 crore in India. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's first film together has left the fans impressed and how. The first-day collection of Fighter was rupees 22 crore and on the second day, the film witnessed a massive jump of 41 crore now as per Sacnilk Fighter has collected a net 28 crore on its third day and makes in total of 90 crore. Fighter makers are not going overboard to show the box office figures and letting the film organically breathe at the box office without any hype around. Also Read - Fighter box office collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film sees a phenomenal jump, eyeing a fabulous weekend

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand film to make Rs 100 crores before Sunday

The drop on the third-day collection is a bit surprising as it was Saturday and it was predicted that the film may cross 35 crore. But it made the number within 30 crore. Also Read - Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover's post for Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand is all heart; terms them 'Supreme Creators'

Trending Now

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, all have done a fantastic job. And audiences are enjoying every frame of Fighter. After URI, Fighter is based on a real-life incident of the Pulwama attack and the film has touched the right chord of the audience. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand took a risk of making the first aerial Hindi film and he got 10 out of 10 for his experiment.

? FIGHTER BO DAY 3 ?? Many people won't like it but #Fighter has dropped from day 2 by 30℅ and collected around 2⃣7⃣cr nett on Day 3.. Day 1 - 2⃣2⃣ cr

Day 2 - 3⃣9⃣ cr

Day 3 - 2⃣7⃣ cr Total - 8⃣9⃣ cr nett ???#HrithikRoshan?#FighterReview #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/hOzeTuI8S3 — Salman Holic ?(BB Salaar ?) (@Bakra_Insaan) January 28, 2024

This is the LOVE we seek. #FIGHTER is making its way into people’s hearts. And we just had to see it first hand! What an experience! Thank you audience ?? Jai Hind ?? pic.twitter.com/EGws7HgXqC — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 27, 2024

Deepika and Hrithik's chemistry creates fireworks on the big screen. Miss Padukone raises the oomph by flaunting her superhot body in several bikinis, while Hrithik Roshan lived up to his Greek God-image. Overall Fighter is a paisa vasool entertainer. And like Siddharth Anand said Fighter is more about nationalism than jingoistic.

Watch the video of Fighter