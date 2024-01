Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone released on January 25, 2024. It is Bollywood's first big offing for the audience. Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and many more. Since the movie has patriotism as the theme, it managed to grab the attention of the audience. Timing of its release was just perfect as it made it to the theatres right before the Republic Day. Fighter only received good reviews from all corner. Even at the box office, Fighter is performing well. By the end of its first weekend, the movie has crossed Rs 100 crore mark. Also Read - Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's new movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark by the end of first weekend

Fighter box office report

As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter remained steady on its first Sunday. The early estimates suggest that Hrithik Roshan's Fighter collected around Rs 28.50 crore on its fourth day. On its first Saturday, Fighter made around Rs 27.5 crore at the box office. Thus, the movie maintained its pace at the box office. The total collection of Fighter after four days stands at Rs 118 crore approximately. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie registered the highest collection on Republic Day as it made around Rs 39.5 crore. The opening day collection was Rs 22.5 crore approximately. These are domestic box office numbers. Fighter has performed well even in the International market. Also Read - Fighter box office collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film sees a phenomenal jump, eyeing a fabulous weekend

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Join us to get all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand film to make Rs 100 crores before Sunday

Trending Now

As reported by Manobala Vijayabalan, Fighter crossed the Rs 150 crore mark with its worldwide business by the end of three days. It is possible that the movie will cross Rs 200 crore mark with its first Sunday numbers that are yet to come in.

#Fighter WW Box Office CROSSES ₹150 cr gross mark in just 3 days.

#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone's Fighter is having strong HOLD in key areas. Day 1 - ₹ 36.04 cr

Day 2 -… pic.twitter.com/3N3b5l05oO — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 28, 2024

Now, Monday will serve as a litmus test. The extended weekend worked in favour of Fighter and viewers flocked the theatres to watch the film. Monday is a working day for all and it remains to be seen how well does Fighter perform at the box office on this day.

Check out Fighter public review below:

All about Fighter

Fighter sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force Officers. It is an aerial action drama with many thrilling fight scenes. Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry is the highlight of the movie. BollywoodLife gave Fighter four and half stars.