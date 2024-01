Fighter the first big release of Bollywood in 2024 has done decent numbers for a big film. It has made over Rs 200 crores globally. It was also the biggest movie of the weekend on an international level. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone play Shamsher Pathania and Minal Chauhan who are air force officers. Those who have seen it are raving that it is the perfect Bollywood entertainer with dose of patriotism, emotions, friendship and action. The aerial fight scenes have found their own fan base. Siddharth Anand fans have said that the story is far better than that of Pathaan. Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand film to make Rs 100 crores before Sunday

Also Read - Fighter Vs HanuMan Box Office: Hrithik Roshan actioner ends run of Teja Sajja film? Mytho superhero flick trends lower than THESE pan-India movies

Fighter sees a significant drop on the first Monday

Fighter has seen a dip in the collections in the South Indian states. Many have loved watching the movie on IMAX 2D and 3D. It made Rs 40 crores on the occasion of Republic Day. It was above Rs 25 crores on both Saturday and Sunday. But as per reports, the first Monday dip is a bit significant as it happens with every film. It should make around Rs 12 to 15 crores on the first Monday as per some experts. There are some who are saying that Fighter is too urbanized for the mass markets of India.

Fighter fares well at multiplexes

Fighter is being praised for how beautifully it has shown the Armed Forces. Even the IAF has loved the film. But fans of Hrithik Roshan feel he should have promoted it better. They felt more visibility was needed. Even Deepika Padukone joined the team late as she was down under the weather. But trade experts feel that Fighter is a movie poised for a long run at the box office. It should make Rs 25-30 crores again in the coming weekend.