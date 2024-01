Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone teamed up for the first time for Siddharth Anand's film Fighter. The movie with the theme of aerial war drama managed to get positive reviews from all. The action sequences and the storyline impressed many. Fighter released in theatres on January 25 and enjoyed a good run at the box office over the extended weekend. Within the first four days of its release, Fighter managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. On Monday, Fighter witnessed a dip in numbers. Also Read - Fighter star Hrithik Roshan shares an interesting update on War 2 with Jr NTR

Fighter box office report day 5 is here

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Fighter collected approximately Rs 7.75 to Rs 8 crore at the box office on its day 5, i.e., the first Monday. On first Sunday, it had reportedly collected around Rs 27.75 crore approximately. A dip in numbers was expected as Monday marked the first working day after a 3-day holiday. As per the report, the total collection of Fighter stands at Rs 124 crore. The highest collection was recorded by Fighter on its second day of release. It was Republic Day and Fighter made approximately Rs 39 crores at the box office. If the trend continues, Fighter will be able to cross the mark of Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office in the coming few days.

Fighter has turned out to be a successful venture as it has crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore with its worldwide box office collection. As per analystManobala Vijayabalan, Fighter touched the mark of Rs 209 crore at the International box office by the end of its day 4. Worldwide collection of day 5 is yet awaited.

Check out Fighter WW box office report below:

All about Fighter

Fighter marks the first big release by Bollywood of the year 2024. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshaye Khanna and many more. The actors play Indian Air Force officers in the film. It has patriotism as its core theme. Now Hrithik Roshan is looking forward to the release of his War 2.