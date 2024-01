Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's movie Fighter managed to impress the masses. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand only received positive reviews. Not just the critics, even celebrities shared in their reviews and poured love on Fighter. The movie sees the lead cast as Indian Air Force officers. It holds major aerial action sequences that made fans go all wow. In terms of box office numbers, Fighter managed to get a flying start. It enjoyed a great first weekend and witnessed a natural drop in numbers by first Monday. But it held steady on first Tuesday. Also Read - War 2: Here's when Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will begin shooting for the highly anticipated actioner

Fighter box office day 2 report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter made around Rs 6.75 crore nett at the box office. The movie is going steady and is managing to draw footfalls in the theatres. Reportedly, on first Monday it made around Rs 7.25 crore. The total collection of Fighter by the end of first Tuesday is around Rs 122 crore. If the movie continues to remain steady, Fighter will be able to touch the mark of about Rs 140 to Rs 150 crore by the end of its first week. Fighter released on Thursday, i.e., January 25. It enjoyed an extended weekend as Friday marked a holiday on the occasion of January 26 - Republic Day. Even after six days of its release, netizens are still talking about Fighter and sharing in positive reviews. Also Read - Fighter: Hrithik Roshan reflects on how smoking affected his well-being; 'My heart rate...'

Recently, R Madhavan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his review of Fighter. He called Siddharth Anand's movie 'extraordinary'.

@justSidAnand —-What an extraordinary film #Fighter is …with brilliant work by all concerned … Take a bow the entire cast and crew.. you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 30, 2024

Fighter was Bollywood's first Big release in the theatres. So far, it is not witnessing any major competition from any of the films. On February 9, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will hit the theatres. The trailer and songs have already left many intrigued. It remains to be seen how it impacts Fighter's box office run.