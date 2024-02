Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone got positive reviews from all. Critics showered the film with kind words while the audiences raved about it. The movie helmed by Siddharth Anand released a day before Independence Day and came in at the right time as Fighter holds a vibe of patriotism. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others play the role of Indian Air Force officers. In terms of box office numbers, Fighter has performed decently well at the box office. It started off on a good note and continued to fly during the first weekend. The numbers witnessed a gradual downfall in the weekdays. Now, by the end of second Friday, Fighter has crossed the mark of Rs 150 crore in India. Also Read - Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer holds steady; slowly inches towards Rs 150 crore club

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Fighter approximately made around Rs ₹5.35 crore nett on its second Friday in theatres. On day 8, the movie made around Rs 6 crore while on day 7, it made around 6.5 crore. On day 6, Fighter made around Rs 7.5 crore while on day 5, which was the First Monday, the movie made around Rs 8 crore. The total collection of the film by the end of nine days is around Rs 151.85 crore. Also Read - Fighter: As Hrithik Roshan actioner's box office performance comes under the radar; YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani slams 'toxicity' around the film

In terms of international business, Fighter has made more than Rs 275 crore as reported by Manobala Vijayabalan. On day 8, the worldwide collection of Fighter was around Rs 10.24 crore, as per the trade analyst.

Fighter also stars Akshaye Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Hrithik Roshan plays the lead role of Squadron Leader Patty and Deepika Padukone is Squadron Leader Minni. Anil Kapoor is the Group Captain named Rocky. The movie is high on action, drama, emotions and music. Fighter has aerial action drama that became the major highlight of the film. Fans simply could not stop gushing over the aerial action stunts performed in the film.

On work front, Hrithik Roshan has War 2 next which is being produced under YRF banner. Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD along with mighty Prabhas. The release date of the same has not been announced as yet.