Everyone is hoping that Fighter will give a great start to Bollywood in 2024. The trailer and teaser of the patriotic action film has been well received. Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and many others make up the ensemble cast. Fans will remember that Pathaan gave a fab start to Bollywood in 2023. The movie got an opening of Rs 57 crores beating biggies like WAR and Thugs Of Hindostan. Fighter is the first aerial action movie out of Bollywood. The visuals have made fans compare it to the likes of Top Gun. Siddharth Anand is one of the top action directors in India right now. Also Read - Fighter: Director Siddharth Anand reacts to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's criticism to Hrithik Roshan's upcoming new movie

Fighter to take a start lower than WAR

The last movie of Hrithik Roshan was Vikram Vedha in September 2022. The movie did average business at the box office. It was the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil classic. Before that, he had Super 30 and WAR at the box office. WAR made Rs 51 crores on its opening day. Even Fighter is expected to pick up momentum on Republic Day. Fans are hoping that it will be another blockbuster for Bollywood like Pathaan. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Akshay Kumar in Skyforce and more celebs to conquer hearts in uniforms in 2024

Fighter is already making news because of its visuals, action and the latest comments made by Hania Aamir. The actress said it was sad that artistic endeavours were loaded with such jingoism. As we know, Fighter is also about the India and Pakistan conflict. In 2023, Gadar 2 with a similar theme made Rs 500 crores plus.