The big Bollywood release of 2024 is Fighter. The film is coming to the theatres in three days. Hrithik Roshan is promoting the movie all over India. Fighter has taken off to a good start in the advance box office bookings. It seems the movie has already made Rs 3.5 crores from the overseas market. It is more than WAR and Vikram Vedha. While WAR was a huge hit, Vikram Vedha tanked at the box office. The overseas is around USD 420K which is very good. Fighter is doing well on Book My Show as well. It has sold more than 50K tickets. The word of mouth should help the movie. Also Read - Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone actioner faces cuts by CBFC; sexually suggestive visuals chopped off

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: How will Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film open as compared to WAR?

Watch the trailer of Fighter here



Fighter roars in the North America market

Whether it is Jawan, Salaar or HanuMan, the North America market is one of the key centres for Indian films. The movie is doing brisk advance business there. As per Nishit Shaw, an overseas trade expert it has crossed USD 300K in the US. Fighter is also going good at the national chains in India. Fans are in awe of the hard work that Hrithik Roshan has put in for the role of Shamsher Pathania. His body proves that he is the ultimate Greek God of B-Town. Also Read - Fighter: Director Siddharth Anand reacts to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's criticism to Hrithik Roshan's upcoming new movie

Trending Now

#Fighter Overseas Advance Booking. Best in USA/CAN. Pre-sales has crossed $300K. Will comfortably overtake #HrithikRoshan’s recent openings #VikramVedha ($370K) and #War ($311K) in the *advance booking* stage only. ? pic.twitter.com/ytCW99IHdk — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 22, 2024

Fighter has got a U/A certificate from the CBFC. It seems the movie has got four cuts. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and team have been told to replace sexually suggestive visuals with more appropriate shots. Some abusive words have been muted too. The film has a run-time of two hours 26 minutes.