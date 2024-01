All eyes are on Fighter which is Bollywood's first big movie of 2024. Hrithik Roshan has teamed up with WAR maker Siddharth Anand for India's first aerial action drama with a big dose of patriotism and glam. This is also the first movie of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The Pathaan actress has not promoted the film as yet. It seems she is going to start in a day or two. Like Pathaan, Fighter too is coming on January 25, 2024 a day before Republic Day. The trailer has done the trick. People went gaga over the visuals, action scenes and dialogues.

Fighter starts off with a moderate pace in advance bookings

It seems Fighter has sold around 48K tickets so far in India. There are still 50 hours and more left for the advance bookings to close. Fighter is doing good business at the three main cinema halls Cinepolis, PVR and Inox where it sold 25K by Sunday noon. However, it is heartening to see that tickets sold on day two of advance bookings was double of that of day one. Fighter sold 38,000 tickets on day two. But expectations from Fighter are higher.

Fighter Vs Animal Vs Jawan Vs Pathaan

In 2023, it was Animal that left the industry stunned with its advance bookings in the month of December. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's movie sold around five lakh tickets. Jawan had sold 2.5 million tickets in September in India, with the Hindi belt leading in numbers. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 sold around 8 lakh tickets in India which was an all-time record for a Diwali day. As we know, it released on the main day of the festival.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had sold 10 lakh tickets as advance bookings at the start of 2023. Talking about South films, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel action film Salaar had made Rs 60 crores plus just from advance bookings on a global level. Hrithik Roshan's last movie Vikram Vedha was a damp squib at the box office. But it seems he will make resounding comeback with Fighter. Fans love to see him in a Greek God avatar.