Fighter is the first big release from Bollywood in 2024. The Hrithik Roshan film is expected to open at the box office in the range of Rs 28 to 30 crores. It can be a lot higher given the fabulous reviews coming in for the actioner. Fans are unanimous that Siddharth Anand has outdone himself with this movie. The aerial action shots, the dialogues, classy presentation and VFX is top-notch in the film. Many believe that Bollywood is set for one more film that will be close to Rs 1,000 crores. Last year, Siddharth Anand set the tone for a successful year for Bollywood with Pathaan. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film nowhere close to hits like Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal; to rake in THIS sum

Fighter off to a roaring start at the box office

It is being estimated that Fighter will have an opening of Rs 25 crores. If it trends big in the night shows, then it will make around Rs 28 crores. The numbers for tomorrow i.e. Republic Day are also quite good going by advance bookings. It looks like the box office run of HanuMan has ended with Fighter. Of late, many pan-India movies like Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2 and Salaar did really well at the Hindi box office.

HanuMan trends low in the second week in Hindi box office

HanuMan had made Rs 12.5 crore net in Hindi for the first weekend. It was a good number given that it is a film within a budget. The first week collections of HanuMan was Rs 22.5 crores nett for the first week. Given how social media loved the film, people thought it would make more money in the second week. On the second weekend it has made Rs 11.5 crores. This is way lower than other pan-India films like Kantara, Pushpa, RRR which had better second week than first one.

The makers of HanuMan have announced Jai HanuMan on the day of the Ram Mandir Inauguration. They also donated Rs five crores for the construction of the temple.