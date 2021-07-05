From Hera Pheri to Khatta Meetha – 4 hits, 0 flops: With Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reuniting, here's a look back at their stellar box-office record

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have never delivered a flop together and a result of four hits in six films is the stuff that most actor-Director combos can only dream of. Will the streak continue, or even be bettered (with the du0 finally delivering their first superhit or possibly a blockbuster) in their seventh outing together?