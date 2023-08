Gadar 2 is ready to create a storm at the box office. The bookings in the Indian sub-continent for the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie is stupendous. It seems it might take the second best opening of the year after Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan's film made Rs 57 crores on day one. But the only thing is that Gadar 2 is clashing with OMG 2. The movie will be released in over 4000 screens and might make as much as Rs 40 crores on the opening day. The sales of tickets is 2.7 lakh so far as per most reports. Gadar 2 is the sequel of the blockbuster film Gadar, and is packed with emotions and patriotism. Also Read - Gadar 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel new movie to rake in the moolah but has limited scope? Check out celeb astrologer's take [Exclusive]

Gadar 2 creates mayhem at single screens in India

Reports say that exact figures are not out as yet from multiplexes or single screens. But the movie is a craze in both the halls. This has been reported by Box Office India. It seems it may be behind Pathaan and KGF 3 but is certainly one of the best ever. But other portals are saying that it is behind Brahmastra and Adipurush. Sunny Deol has a huge fan base in North India. Reports have come from neighbouring nations like Nepal that the film is awesome and the superstar is in stellar form.

Organic craze for Gadar 2

Fans totally dote on the character of Tara Singh. As per Box Office India, the craze for the movie is totally organic. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol have got a solid response from fans wherever they have gone so far. The movie is doing excellently in Miraj Cinemas which is the biggest national chain outside the metro cities. It has sold 21k tickets there. OMG 2 has wowed the critics and could pick up with word of mouth. If both the films click, it will be Balle Balle time for Bollywood for real!